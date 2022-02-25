2014 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta

All of that speed is courtesy of a 6.3-liter DOHC V12 producing 740 horsepower and 690 pound-feet of torque, 80% of which is available from just 2,500rpm. Mated to the F1 dual-clutch transmission, it boasts a 0-62mph time of just 3.1 seconds.

It is a traditional two-seater GT, with a front-mid mounted V12 engine driving the rear wheels. All that torque available from so low in the rev range behaves more like an American muscle car than an Italian Supercar. You don’t have to scream the engine to the 8,700 rpm redline to wring out all of the performance: a quarter-mile in 11.3 seconds on the way to a top speed of 211 miles per hour. The F12 Berlinetta’s engine won the 2013 International Engine of the Year award and the model was rated 2012’s Supercar of the Year by Top Gear.

The Pininfarina design is lovely, full of the swoopy lines and curves they are known for (see the full profile in pic 3 below). I am kinda over silver sports cars, but I really like the Grigio Titanio exterior.

With the used car market experiencing 40% price increases, and the collectible market exploding, it is surprising to find a V12 Ferrari that has not seen its price go vertical. MSRP was $319,638, and options could send the price up to between $340k-395k. The F12 model was replaced in 2018 with the 812 Superfast, so prices are still depreciating — unlike the 6-speed 997.2 turbo. This one went for a mere $220k, making this a relatively rare supercar bargain.