10 Sunday Reads

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures:

• How the Sugar Industry Makes Political Friends and Influences Elections A city commissioner race in Florida provides a window into how the sugar industry cultivates political allies, who help protect its interests. (ProPublica)

• Neo-Nazis and QAnon: how Canadian truckers’ anti-vaccine protest was steered by extremists Ottawa’s occupation was a result of unrivaled coordination between anti-vax and anti-government organizations. (The Guardian) see also The hacked account and suspicious donations behind the Canadian trucker protests The jumble of misinformation, online fundraising groups and amplification from right-wing political figures suggests there’s more to these protests than meets the eye. (Grid)

• Sidney Powell Finally Admits That ‘Perhaps’ the Kraken Is Not Real: Facing disbarment and several billion-dollar lawsuits, the pro-Trump “Kraken” lawyer is changing her story–kind of. (Vice)

• The Crankification Engine: On the internet, we are all encouraged to become the sort of person who writes letters to the editor (Gawker)

• The strange US surge in banning of books The surge in parental interest can be attributed, at least in part, to the remote learning policies schools implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic. For the first time, they say, many parents had an up-close view of what their children were being taught – and they didn’t like it. She calls it “Covid lemonade,” because the pandemic had a silver lining. (BBC)

• Inside Patriot Front: The Masked White Supremacists On A Nationwide Hate Crime Spree A new HuffPost investigation exposes the inner workings of the secretive American fascist group destroying Black Lives Matter symbols across the country. (Huffington Post)

• Who Gets the Child? States across the country are considering equal shared parenting in custody cases. This young Kentucky couple serve as a test case. (Washington Post)

• The GOP’s January 6 lies have reached a fever pitch The RNC censured two members of Congress for refusing to play along. (Vox)

• Tucker Carlson’s Self-Loathing International Tourism: Why the Fox News host—and other conservatives who dislike today’s America—happily assumed roles in an autocrat’s public-relations campaign (The Atlantic)

• Eric Clapton’s Covid vaccine conspiracies mark a sad final act Bigotry and ignorance, in the age of the internet, have a way of catching up with you. And Clapton’s racism and conspiracy theories can no longer be ignored. (NBC News)