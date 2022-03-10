10 Monday AM Reads

Our first work day of Spring! Enjoy it with our back to work morning plane reads:

• Apple Is Crypto’s Biggest Wild Card: Crypto applications for the iPhone could attract more than 1 billion new users. “Apple’s position on crypto is between neutral and hostile. However, iPhone could be the tool that on-boards millions of people to the ecosystem.” How? By creating a user-friendly way to interact with the crypto economy. “You have to remember that Apple is a company that makes products for people to access protocols.” (Bloomberg)

• Could Putin actually fall? What history teaches us about how autocrats lose power — and how Putin might hang on. (Vox) see also The Weakness of the Despot An expert on Stalin discusses Putin, Russia, and the West. (New Yorker)

• Obamacare Is Boosting Economic Health: The 12 states holding out against Medicaid expansion are laggards in job-market strength and income growth. Even the ones that signed up late are doing better. (Bloomberg)

• Silicon Valley’s Wealthiest Russian Is Carefully—Very Carefully—Distancing Himself From Putin Yuri Milner built a $3.9 billion fortune, thanks to early funding from Kremlin-connected sources. He says that’s all in the past. (Businessweek)

• Tired of waiting for driverless vehicles? Head to a farm For years Americans have been told autonomous technology was improving and that driverless vehicles were just around the corner. Finally they’re here, but to catch a glimpse of them, you’ll need to go to a farm rather than look along city streets. Beginning this fall, green 14-ton tractors that can plow day or night with no one sitting in the cab, or even watching nearby, will come off the John Deere factory assembly line in Waterloo, Iowa, harkening the age of autonomous farming. (AP)

• The surprising link between Covid-19 deaths and … internet access The case for treating internet access as a health necessity. (Vox)

• The U.S. needs a Latin America policy: It’s time to be a Good Neighbor once again. (Noahpinion)

• Correcting Our Errors About Errors: Advances in technology seemed to obviate earlier work on grappling with processing glitches. But coping with errors is important, too (Wall Street Journal)

• I was a nuclear missile operator. There have been more near-misses than the world knows As a 22-year-old I controlled a warhead that could vaporize a metropolis. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the public is waking up again to the existential dangers of nuclear weapons. (The Guardian)

• Behind the Entenmann’s Cellophane, a Slice of Long Island Life The passing of a founding baker reminds our writer of what the brand meant, and still does, in its birthplace — banana crunch, polysorbate 60 and all. (New York Times)