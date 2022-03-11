1927 Mercedes-Benz 680 S Sport/4

The long slung, open-air Mercedes you see below sports quite a provenance: The body was designed by Ferdinand Porsche (26/120/180 Type S). It features a supercharged 6.8-liter inline-six paired with a four-speed manual transmission.

The Type S cars were introduced in 1927 and participated in races across Europe, including a 680 S that won the inaugural race at the Nürburgring in June 1927.

Just 146 examples of the 26/120/180 Type S were produced, making them especially rare.

The version you see below set a record as the most expensive car to ever sell through an online auction; at Bring A Trailer, it sold for $2,800,000.

Source: Bring A Trailer