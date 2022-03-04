1965 Porsche 356C Cabriolet

If it’s March, it means Spring is near, and a driving person’s fancy turns to thoughts of convertibles. Not everything has to be a 600 HP behemoth, there is much to be said for driving a light 4-cylinder ragtop.

The 365 is a lightweight and nimble-handling, rear-engine, rear-wheel drive, 2-seater. The 1,582cc flat-four produced 95 horsepower and was paired with a four-speed manual transmission.

76,000 were produced from 1950-65 in the Zuffenhausen, Germany factory; about half of them survive today. When they first came out, the 356 Cabriolet cost $4,250 (coupe was $3,750). The 356 was eventually replaced by the 911, which made its debut in September 1964. The 911 had its 50th anniversary a few years ago and is likely to see its 60th in 2024.

The relative rarity and fun factor of these cars have sent their prices up. This lovely (and recently restored) version sold for $250k last month; They range from $139k to $400k.

Source: Bring A Trailer