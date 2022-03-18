Reforming the Capital Markets

I spoke with Jon Lukomnik of the podcast Outside In a few weeks ago, and we covered all sorts of different and really interesting issues:

– Reforms I would make in marklets if I could; – Why the US public is not nearly as polarized as the parties; – Strategies for approaching decisions in life; – Making ADHD a superpower; – Some thoughts on our blind spots; – What I would whisper into everybody’s ear if I could; – Where I would go on vacation; – What music I am listening to now.

Jon is the author of several books, including Moving Beyond Modern Portfolio Theory, How the Financial System Fails Us and How to Fix It, and The New Capitalists.

It’s 30 minutes of me not talking about stocks. . . .