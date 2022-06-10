10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train WFH reads:

• How Long Does it Take For Stocks to Bottom in a Bear Market? The good news is it typically takes much longer to reach 20% losses than the bottom, which makes sense when you consider not every bear market goes to the extremes. It’s taken an average of 21 months for the last 12 bear markets to breakeven from the bottom. (A Wealth of Common Sense) see also Stocks Historically Don’t Bottom Out Until the Fed Eases Investors ask how long the selloff will last after the S&P 500 posts its worst week since March 2020. (Wall Street Journal)

• The power of twelve: The financial industry’s new emperors Increasing concern among some investors, corporate executives, regulators, policymakers and politicians. Academics have even coined the term “asset manager capitalism” to describe the new reality of a financial system now dominated by money managers rather than banks. (Financial Times)

• The market beatings will continue until inflation improves: Renewed concerns about inflation have the Fed triggered (TKer) see also We are not in a recession, nor is one inevitable. Americans are rightly angry about inflation. A strong labor market is not enough reason to celebrate. But, we are coming out of, not going into the hurricane. (Stay At Home Macro)

• Keep It Going: The most important investing question is not, “What are the highest returns I can earn?” It’s, “What are the best returns I can sustain for the longest period of time?” (Collaborative Fund)

• Crypto Just Had Its Lehman Moment. What’s Next? Crypto investors confront hard truths in the wake of the Terra debacle. (Institutional Investor) see also Wasn’t Bitcoin Supposed to Be a Hedge Against Inflation? If inflation continues at current rates, the purchasing power of wealth held in dollars will be cut in half over the next eight years. But cryptocurrencies can beat that: They can lose half their value in just a few months. (New York Times)

• Leaked Amazon memo warns the company is running out of people to hire Unions might not be the tech giant’s biggest labor threat. (Vox)

• Covid Cases Surge, but Deaths Stay Near Lows: Most Americans now carry some immune protection, experts said, whether from vaccines, infection or both. (New York Times) see also Should my child get a coronavirus vaccine? Is it safe? Here’s what you should know. (Washington Post)

• Can Ron DeSantis Displace Donald Trump as the G.O.P.’s Combatant-in-Chief? A fervent opponent of mask mandates and “woke” ideology, the Florida governor channels the same rage as the former President, but with greater discipline. (New Yorker)

• Is Human Intelligence Simple? Part 1: Evolution and Archaeology How did we get so smart? (Rough Diamonds) see also The Pseudoscience at the Heart of Biology: For centuries, zoological law taught that sexual inequality was inevitable. Then women began studying Darwin for themselves. (Wired)

• A History of Rock Music in 500 Songs We have to start somewhere, of course, and there’s no demarcation line for what is and isn’t rock and roll, so we’re starting well before rock and roll itself, in 1939. We’re starting, in fact, with swing. (500 Songs)