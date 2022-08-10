10 Friday AM Reads

My end-of-week morning train WFH reads:

• Hope You Enjoyed the Summer Rally: The easy money has already been made (probably). (Businessweek)

• Powell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson Hole: Fed chair will speak amid high inflation, investor optimism ECB, BoE officials also set to attend annual Fed conference. (Bloomberg) see also The NY Fed vs Larry Summers: Some pundits were right on high inflation but for the wrong reasons. (Financial Times)

• An overlooked indicator shows the US economy actually grew in the first half of 2022: Gross domestic income (GDI) showed the economy expanded during the first half of the year. Money earned for all the goods and services produced in Q2 moved 1.4% higher, after a 1.8% increase in the first quarter. (Quartz)

• From Meta to Twitter, What Everyone Gets Wrong About ESG — And Why It Matters: Every investor that holds a diversified portfolio is threatened by destructive corporate behavior. (Institutional Investor)

• Missing parts, long waits, and a dead mouse: The perils of getting a Tesla fixed: Tesla wants to eliminate the need for service. Recode obtained customer complaints to the FTC that suggest this isn’t happening — yet. (Vox)

• Devouring The Rainforest: How Americans’ love of beef is helping destroy the Amazon rainforest: Cattle ranching, responsible for the great majority of deforestation in the Amazon, is pushing the forest to the edge of what scientists warn could be a vast and irreversible dieback that claims much of the biome. Despite agreement that change is necessary to avert disaster, despite attempts at reform, despite the resources of Brazil’s federal government and powerful beef companies, the destruction continues. (Washington Post)

• The Underrated Therapy for Anxiety and Stress: Water It gives our brain a break from the intense, focused attention that much of daily life requires. (Wall Street Journal)

• Holding Russia to Account for War Crimes in Ukraine: Reporting from Ukraine, a veteran war correspondent chronicles a campaign to collect evidence of Russian atrocities that might stand up in court against Putin, his commanders, and their troops (Vanity Fair)

• What kickstarted the birth of our solar system? Ancient meteorites give clues to what event caused the birth of our solar system. (Syfy Wire)

• Hollywood’s Mad Genius Mixes an Almost-Perfect Potion in New Film George Miller’s latest movie, Three Thousand Years of Longing, stars Idris Elba as a Djinn and Tilda Swinton as an uptight academic. (Bloomberg) See also Trailer (YouTube)