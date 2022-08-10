10 Monday AM Reads

‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking Rates: Slowdowns on key commodity markets signal some relief is in store after worst price shock in decades. (Bloomberg)

The Office’s Last Stand: It’s either the end of the era of flexibility around where work takes place — or the beginning of outright rebellion. (New York Times) see also What Remote Work Debate? They’ve Been Back at the Office for a While. Cubicles are largely empty in downtown San Francisco and Midtown Manhattan, but workers in America’s midsize and small cities are back to their commutes. (New York Times)

Will This Be the First Country Bankrupted by Crypto? It’s been a year since El Salvador adopted bitcoin as currency — things are not going well (Rolling Stone)

20 IRA Mistakes to Avoid: From contributions to conversions to distributions, don’t fall into these traps. (Morningstar)

GOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at Risk: Politicians from Florida and Texas go on the attack against investment firms that weigh risks tied to climate change and other societal issues. (Bloomberg)

The fabulously wealthy are fueling a booming luxury ranch market out West: Moguls are lavishing ever-larger fortunes on the rustic life, prompted in part by the pandemic. (Washington Post)

New data shows long Covid is keeping as many as 4 million people out of work: 16.3 million people (around 8%) of working-age Americans currently have long Covid. (Brookings)

Cities Brace for This Season’s Colliding Climate Disasters May to October has become known as the “danger season” — when the US is most at risk of experiencing back-to-back climate disasters like heat waves, wildfires, drought and storms. (CityLab)

The Donald J. Trump Guide to Getting Away With Anything: The former president has a knack for avoiding consequences for his misbehavior. (The Atlantic)

Everyone’s a Critic Recovering a radical tradition of cultural critique. (The Baffler)

Monetary policy tended to transition quickly from hikes to cuts over the past 50 years

Source: Charles Schwab

 

