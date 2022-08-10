10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train WFH reads:

• The End of Rate Hikes? The signals from central banks that rate hikes, which began last year, may be coming to an end could be welcome news for investors looking ahead to the next 12 months. (Charles Schwab)

• The remote work revolution is already reshaping America: The coronavirus pandemic set in motion a shift to remote and hybrid work that is quietly reshaping American economics and demographics. A host of academics have found that remote work has ebbed significantly since the height of pandemic shutdowns in 2020, when almost two-thirds of work was done remotely. But it has since stabilized at an extraordinarily high level. (Washington Post) see also America’s Office Glut Started Decades Before Pandemic: Federal tax breaks dating to the Reagan years, and low interest rates, spurred developers to build too many office towers (Wall Street Journal)

• Exceptions to the Rule: S&P 500 recovered half of the bear market losses, which has never seen stocks move back to new lows and is higher a year later every time. But, every inflationary spike has only been alleviated by a recession. Which “always” will win this time? (Wealth of Common Sense)

• How a Hacked Tractor Added Fuel to the Right-to-Repair Movement: This week, we discuss the latest John Deere tractor hack and its broader implications for repair rights advocates. (Wired)

• Wild Secrets I Never Knew About Fitness Trainers Until I Worked as One A week with Technogym’s in-demand pros reveals requests for $100,000 altitude rooms, obsessive plunge baths, and BDSM in the DMs. (Bloomberg)

• Whataboutism Or, the tu quoque gambit, in which someone who is outraged by one thing but not visibly outraged by another is called a hypocrite, a bad faith interlocutor, even if no real mismatch between values and actions is present. (Hedgehog Review)

• Tracking viruses can be tricky. Sewage provides a solution. (All you have to do is flush) Here’s how a scrappy team of scientists, public health experts and plumbers is embracing wastewater surveillance as the future of disease tracking. (New York Times)

• Stories of Climate Adaptation From a Simmering Subcontinent: Air conditioners in the Himalayas and fans for the cows: How communities in India and Pakistan are coping with extreme heat. (Bloomberg) see also Europe’s Plan to Wean Itself off Russian Gas Just Might Work: Russia has made good on threats to reduce supply—leaving the EU to navigate several tough winters of energy squeezes. (Wired)

• Cheney Defiant: “Now, The Real Work Begins” “This primary election is over. And now the real work begins…I will do whatever it takes to ensure that Donald Trump is never anywhere near the Oval Office, and I mean it. I love my country more.” (Bulwark+)

• Robert Plant and Alison Krauss on the secrets to aging gracefully: Music Plant makes with Alison Krauss, the veteran bluegrass singer and fiddler he met nearly 20 years ago when they sang together as part of a Lead Belly tribute concert. In 2007, the two teamed with producer T Bone Burnett for an album, “Raising Sand,” which showcased their haunting vocal interplay in lushly arranged roots-music renditions of old songs by Gene Clark, Allen Toussaint, Townes Van Zandt and the Everly Brothers. (Los Angeles Times)