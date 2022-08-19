1961 Mercedes-Benz 190SL

Yet another lovely open-air driver to enjoy during the summer months: The famed Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing pioneered many new technical innovations, such as fuel injection and a tubular space frame. It may have been gorgeous, but it was an expensive coupe.

Enter the 190SL. Built on a shortened sedan platform, it was powered by a carbureted 1.9-liter inline-four making 120 HP paired with a four-speed manual transmission. It shared a number of styling cues with the 300SL.

From 1955–1963, Mercedes produced 25,881 of the 190SL, internal designation W121.

MSRP for the 190SL as a soft-top convertible was $3,998; for another $300 you could add a removable hardtop. These sell based on condition, with nice drivers going for $75-100k, and concourse examples going for 2 to 3 X that. This 1958 is bid over $90k, and the one below sold for $81,500.



Source: Bring A Trailer