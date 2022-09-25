10 Sunday Reads

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures:

• Fake cryptocurrency giveaway sites have tripled this year: The number of websites promoting cryptocurrency giveaway scams to lure gullible victims has increased by more than 300% in the first half of this year, targeting mostly English and Spanish speakers using celebrity deepfakes. Security researchers at cybersecurity company Group-IB have identified more than 2,000 domains registered in 2022 specifically for this purpose. (Bleeping Computer)

• YouTube’s Dislike Button Rarely Shifts Recommendations: New research from Mozilla shows YouTube users have little control over what is recommended to them. (New York Times) see also Social Media Companies Still Boost Election Fraud Claims: The report, by New York University’s Stern Center for Business and Human Rights, argues that the companies fuel false conspiracies about election fraud despite promises to combat them. (New York Times)

• Locked Up: The prison labor that built business empires: More than 150 years ago, a prison complex known as the Lone Rock stockade operated at one of the biggest coal mines in Tennessee. It was powered largely by African American men who had been arrested for minor offenses — like stealing a hog — if they committed any crime at all. Women and children, some as young as 12, were sent there as well. The work, dangerous and sometimes deadly, was their punishment. (AP)