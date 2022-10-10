10 Friday AM Reads

My end-of-week morning
train WFH reads:
• The best way to solve a labor shortage is with labor: In July we added a 1/2 million jobs on net, wages rose briskly and the unemployment rate fell to its 50-year low. That’s a sign of progress. (Stay-At-Home Macro)
• The Market’s Peak Inflation Story Fights the Fed: There’s no sign the Fed will change its mind and agree that rates should come down again next year (Wall Street Journal) see also The Fed Might Just Break the Global Economy: The real stress is in the energy-supply system to certain parts of the world, notably Europe. The U.S. real economy is not in crisis mode. There are some signs of a downturn in the real-estate market, but the real economy is not slowing as fast as the Fed would like. (Intelligencer)
• Florida’s insurance market was already in crisis. Then came Hurricane Ian. Will taxpayers end up on the hook? Experts expect insurers will have to cover up to $40 billion in damages. (Grid)
• There’s more upside than downside for long-term investors For long-term investors, time in the market matters more than timing the market. “It pays to remain invested and balanced precisely when it is most difficult to do so.” (TKer)
• Is the Efficient Market Hypothesis True? A widespread assumption about the stock market is that it’s efficient. But is that strictly true? (U.S. News)
• What Does an Office Mean? Two Architects Discuss: Technology has transformed the contours of our workspaces. The authors of a new book spanning 50 years of design history explain how. (CityLab)
• An Epidemic of Delusions: When Bad Thinking Happens to Good People: Something is seriously wrong. An alarming number of citizens, in America and around the world, are embracing crazy, even dangerous ideas.” (Commonweal)
• The Secret Microscope That Sparked a Scientific Revolution: How a Dutch fabric seller made the most powerful magnifying lens of his time—and of the next 150 years—and became the first person ever to see a microorganism. (Wired)
• How We Would Know When China Is Preparing to Invade Taiwan: If war is Beijing’s plan, there would be reliable indications that it is coming. (Carnegie Endowment For International Peace)
• Steve Cohen’s New Edge Is Hedge Fund Moneyball at Playoff-Bound Mets The billionaire investor has turned from high-stakes trading to professional baseball and is pressing his advantage by spending big to win. (Bloomberg)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Michael Levy, Chief Executive Officer of Crow Holdings. The firm is the largest developer of multifamily-homes in the United States. Crow is both a developer and investor in commercial real estate, specializing in multifamily, industrial, and office properties across 21 markets in the United States.
Working From Home Is Not an Urban Escape Hatch
Source: Bloomberg
