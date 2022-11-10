10 Monday AM Reads

My back-to-work morning train WFH reads:

• Big Investors Are Giving Up on Crypto Markets Going Mainstream: Bitcoin as a portfolio diversifier hasn’t worked for investors Crypto won’t ‘find a home in institutional asset allocation’. (Bloomberg)

• Good News is Good News: Good News (Irrelevant Investor) but see also Move Over, Inflation: Here Comes the Earnings Crunch: Even as markets delight in the prospect of smaller rate increases from the Federal Reserve, earnings are becoming more of a threat. (Wall Street Journal)

• 10 Reasons Why ESG Won’t Be Stopped: Although demonized, ESG and sustainable investing will survive the backlash. (Morningstar)

• These Stocks Have Protected Investors — Surprising Even the Experts: Dividend stocks have outperformed the market by more than 20 percentage points so far in 2022. (Institutional Investor)

• Americans Have $5 Trillion in Cash, Thanks to Federal Stimulus: The money can help people cope with inflation, but it could make the Federal Reserve’s job harder. (Businessweek)

• ‘Jingle mail’ redux? Goldman Sachs explores the risks of mortgage defaults. (Financial Times)

• The Age of Social Media Is Ending It never should have begun. (The Atlantic)

• A climate reckoning for US housing: Too many homes in harm’s way, ‘too many zeros’ in the costs: As the effects of climate change grow more dire, danger is rising for Americans in floodplains, coastal marshlands, wildfire-prone areas and swaths of land struggling with drought. When disasters strike U.S. communities, taxpayers often pick up the tab. Some experts see a future where people slowly move away from higher-risk areas. Some think a more dire correction is coming. (USA Today)

• Election deniers lose races for key state offices in every 2020 battleground: The candidates could have gained power over election administration. Voters rejected them in the six most pivotal states. (Washington Post)

• The Enduring Mystery of the Dragonfly 44 Galaxy: A growing catalog of huge but dim galaxies such as Dragonfly 44 is forcing astronomers to invent new theories of galactic evolution. (Quanta Magazine)