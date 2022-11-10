10 Wednesday AM Reads

Last day of the 11th month! Enjoy the end of November with our mid-week morning train reads:

• How Much Growth Can You Expect? Imagine I present to you a magical box that can turn your money into more money. The only problem is that you don’t know exactly how much more money you’ll get from this box. You could put $100 into the box and get back $200, $400, or maybe only $150 when all is said and done. Also, there’s one final catch—you have to wait many decades for this extra money to materialize. The box needs time to work its magic after all. Given this information, would you use the box? (Of Dollars And Data)

• Why going into work five days a week is a thing of the past: “You can either try to figure out flex arrangements now or you can battle your employees for the next 5 to 10 years and then pay a consultant a lot of money to help you figure out what you should have started figuring out five to 10 years ago.” (CNN) see also These Young Workers Are ‘Romanticizing’ the Return to Office: As many others chafe against employer mandates, creators on TikTok — some new to the work force — are trying to show that the office can be fun. (New York Times)

• How Allocators Can Avoid ‘Secondhand Smoke’ From Illiquid Investments: Investors face a “game theory problem” in determining the optimal size of their allocations to private markets and other harder-to-sell assets, according to new research. (Institutional Investor)

• What’s behind the UK’s economic mess? The war, British politics and the ‘Brexit impact’: The country is lagging behind its rich-world peers — and a growing chorus of experts blame its divorce from the EU. (Grid)

• Why America Doesn’t Have Enough EV Charging Stations: Gas stations spar with utility companies, rural areas predict years of losses on chargers, spotty equipment threatens reliability: The U.S. EV charging network is a mess. (Wall Street Journal)

• Elon Musk’s Twitter Is Full of People Swearing Off Tesla: Tesla has a sizable lead in the US market for electric cars, but plenty of would-be buyers are turned off by the antics of its iconoclast CEO. (Bloomberg) see also Elon Musk can’t afford to pick a fight with Apple: Apple is cracking down on Twitter’s content moderation shortcomings. Removal from the App Store would be costly. (Quartz)

• Dumpster Diving to Shame Stores and Fight Waste: Activists are posting their hauls on TikTok to raise public awareness. (New York Times)

• Is Russia losing? And if it is, when will it concede? Russia’s current negotiating position is to make claims on Ukrainian territory that it does not even occupy. (Comment is Freed)

• Calling out of the blue: Why would you do this to someone you love? In the age of texting and DMs, a ringing phone can sound like nothing but bad news. (Washington Post)

• Adam Sandler Brings Down the House With Hilarious Gotham Awards Acceptance Speech: Written by His Daughters: ‘F— Every Other Comedian’ (Variety)