10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train WFH reads:

• The Fed May Finally Be Winning the War on Inflation. But at What Cost? There’s a good chance that the Fed could push the economy into recession. The pain will not be shared equally. (New York Times)

• Something big is happening in the U.S. housing market—here’s where 27 leading research firms think it’ll take home prices in 2023. For the first time in over a decade, residential real estate across the world has entered into a period of falling home prices. (Fortune) see also Rents Are Still Higher Than Before The Pandemic — And Assistance Programs Are Drying Up: While rents for new leases measured by Zillow and other apartment listing sites finally began dropping nationwide at the end of 2022, the dip came only after a year of historic, nationwide rent increases throughout 2021. (FiveThirtyEight)

• The Pandemic Was Good for Retailers. What Happens Next? Some bankruptcies are on the way, but maybe not a return to the bad old days of the 2010s. (Bloomberg)

• Zillow CEO: Traditional offices are as outdated as typewriters. Employers need to adapt. These changes aren’t about eschewing offices or never seeing each other in person; the office just serves a different purpose now. We are more intentional about how and when we get together in person. (USA Today)

• The Hottest Gen Z Gadget Is a 20-Year-Old Digital Camera: Young people are opting for point-and-shoots and blurry photos (New York Times)

• What three years of China’s covid travel restrictions cost the world: Students, scientists and businesspeople are among those who have paid a price for China’s closed borders. (Grid)

• Extreme Acceleration Is the New Traffic Safety Frontier: The electric vehicle revolution has also helped deliver a new golden age of automotive horsepower — and safety regulators aren’t ready for it. (Citylab)

• The key lesson to learn from science’s greatest debate: In 1920, astronomers debated the nature of the Universe. The results were meaningless until years later, when the key evidence arrived. (Big Think)

• ‘87,000 IRS agents’ is the zombie falsehood setting the House agenda: We call these “zombie claims” because they keep rising from the dead no matter how often they have been fact-checked. But we haven’t before witnessed such a roundly criticized claim set the agenda for a new Congress. (Washington Post)

• Everything you didn’t know about The Shining: A new Taschen book documents the Kubrick masterpiece’s distinct visual language, and reveals some delicious secrets from its making. (i-D)