10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning
train WFH reads:
• The Fed May Finally Be Winning the War on Inflation. But at What Cost? There’s a good chance that the Fed could push the economy into recession. The pain will not be shared equally. (New York Times)
• Something big is happening in the U.S. housing market—here’s where 27 leading research firms think it’ll take home prices in 2023. For the first time in over a decade, residential real estate across the world has entered into a period of falling home prices. (Fortune) see also Rents Are Still Higher Than Before The Pandemic — And Assistance Programs Are Drying Up: While rents for new leases measured by Zillow and other apartment listing sites finally began dropping nationwide at the end of 2022, the dip came only after a year of historic, nationwide rent increases throughout 2021. (FiveThirtyEight)
• The Pandemic Was Good for Retailers. What Happens Next? Some bankruptcies are on the way, but maybe not a return to the bad old days of the 2010s. (Bloomberg)
• Zillow CEO: Traditional offices are as outdated as typewriters. Employers need to adapt. These changes aren’t about eschewing offices or never seeing each other in person; the office just serves a different purpose now. We are more intentional about how and when we get together in person. (USA Today)
• The Hottest Gen Z Gadget Is a 20-Year-Old Digital Camera: Young people are opting for point-and-shoots and blurry photos (New York Times)
• What three years of China’s covid travel restrictions cost the world: Students, scientists and businesspeople are among those who have paid a price for China’s closed borders. (Grid)
• Extreme Acceleration Is the New Traffic Safety Frontier: The electric vehicle revolution has also helped deliver a new golden age of automotive horsepower — and safety regulators aren’t ready for it. (Citylab)
• The key lesson to learn from science’s greatest debate: In 1920, astronomers debated the nature of the Universe. The results were meaningless until years later, when the key evidence arrived. (Big Think)
• ‘87,000 IRS agents’ is the zombie falsehood setting the House agenda: We call these “zombie claims” because they keep rising from the dead no matter how often they have been fact-checked. But we haven’t before witnessed such a roundly criticized claim set the agenda for a new Congress. (Washington Post)
• Everything you didn’t know about The Shining: A new Taschen book documents the Kubrick masterpiece’s distinct visual language, and reveals some delicious secrets from its making. (i-D)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with John Mack, former CEO of Morgan Stanley. He was the architect of the firm’s merger with Dean Witter and then returned as CEO to lead the firm through the financial crisis. He is the author of a new autobiography, “Up Close and All In: Life Lessons from a Wall Street Warrior.”
Economist Says His Yield Curve Inversion Indicator Is Wrong This Year
Source: Bloomberg
