10 Friday AM Reads

My end-of-week morning train WFH reads:

• Inside Wall Street’s gloom-and-doom racket: If an ‘expert’ is warning you that the market is about to crash, check their math: Admittedly, stocks haven’t done well over the last year, but instead of providing clients and the general public with clear-eyed views, a new ecosystem of hackneyed, alarmist analysts is relying on low-quality data to push people away from steady investments into an alternative ecosystem of products of dubious quality. (Business Insider)

• Stop treating unemployment as a necessary evil to curb inflation: An economist explains why it’s time to rethink popular assumptions about layoffs. (Vox) see also If You Have to Have a Recession, Make It a Rolling One Mild slumps that ripple through the economy can slow inflation without putting too many people out of work. (Businessweek)

• The Super Bowl’s Most Reliable Stock Market Indicator? The Ads: The Eagles and Chiefs will play second fiddle to the commercials for many Americans, but investors looking for ideas should brace for an upset. (Wall Street Journal)

• Comeback in Factory Jobs Appears to Be for Real: After decades of employment declines, manufacturing is looking like a growth sector — if it can find enough young people willing to work in it. (Bloomberg)

• How Florida Beat New York: People are leaving superstar blue cities and moving to red states — its more than better weather ands lower taxes, its much cheaper housing costs. (The Atlantic)

• Bing (Yes, Bing) Just Made Search Interesting Again: Google has stiff competition now, after Microsoft integrated powerful A.I. technology into its search engine. (New York Times)

• We’ve always been distracted: Worried that technology is ‘breaking your brain’? Fears about attention spans and focus are as old as writing itself. (Aeon)

• The Last Mustard Maker in Dijon: Nicolas Charvy is bringing a culinary art back to its ancestral home. (Atlas Obscura)

• Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union: 4 winners, 4 losers and an honorable mention: It was a bad night for billionaires, a better one for climate change. (Grid)

• How Roger Federer Became The Only Billionaire In Tennis History: Roger Federer is one of the greatest tennis players of all time. He turned professional at just 17 years old and won 20 Grand Slam titles over his 24-year career. And off the court, he’s even better. He only played in one tournament last year but still made more than $90 million, putting him as the 7th highest-earning athlete in the world — last year, more than other superstar athletes Tom Brady, Kylian Mbappe, Canelo Alvarez, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. (Huddle Up)