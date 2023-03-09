MiB: Women in Finance

Yesterday, I had a fascinating interview/conversation with Dominique Mielle – she was a partner at Canyon Capital, $25B HF where she worked for 20 years. She is also the author of “Damsel in Distressed,” which (surprisingly) turns out to be the very first memoir written by a woman working at a hedge fund (it’s a fun romp through 1998-2018 era).

In our discussion, we covered the lack of female representation at hedge funds. Women are under-represented in the finance industry in general, but it has been improving (albeit slowly). In this space, Hedge funds lag finance, which in turn lags the broader economy. She points to studies that show that male-dominated hedge funds represent a missed opportunity to generate more alpha — it’s simply a poor investment strategy.

When I first started doing the show (and had to beg people to come on) I just worked my way through my finance contacts (which were almost all dudes). I was rather oblivious to this fact, but once it was pointed out to me, we made a very specific effort to bring more women onto the show.

As the list shows, there are a great many women in very senior posts in finance – from CEOs to CIOs, from Department heads to Chief Economists, etc. We were fortunate to have been able to reach out to so many women who are working throughout finance and convinced them to join me on MiB.

Thus, we add MiB: Women in Finance to our prior lists of Venture Capitalists and Psychologists & Behavioral Economists. I have gotten requests to add Hedge Fund Managers, Nobel Laureates, Billionaires, and others, all of which I hope to get around to one day. . .

 

Dominique Mielle, Canyon Capital (coming March 24, 2023)

Maria Vassalou, Goldman Sachs Asset Management March 4, 2023

Jennifer Grancio, Engine No. 1 January 14, 2023

Kathleen McCarthy, Global co-head of Blackstone Real Estate December 10, 2022

Marta Norton, Morningstar Investment Management October 22, 2022

Kristen Bitterly Michell, Citi Global Wealth September 10, 2022

Lynn Martin, President of the NYSE September 3, 2022

Anat Admati on Regulations and Techlash August 6, 2022

Perth Tolle, Life + Liberty Indexes July 2, 2022

Luana Lopes Lara, co-founder, Kalshi April 2022

Michelle Seitz, CEO of Russell Investments March 12, 2022

Samara Cohen, BlackRock CIO for ETF and Index Investments March 26, 2022

Samantha McLemore, Miller Value Partners February 19, 2022

Rebecca Patterson, Bridgewater, Director of Investment Research February 5, 2022

Tina Vandersteel, GMO Head of EM Debt January 22, 2022

Soraya Darabi, TMV (Impact/VC) October 16, 2021

Lisa Jones, Amundi CEO October 30, 2021

Joan Solotar, Blackstone’s Global Head of Private Wealth Solutions August 28, 2021

Christine Hurtsellers, Voya Investment CEO July 10, 2021

Jean Hynes, Wellington Management’s CEO February 27, 2021

Catherine Keating, BNY Mellon Wealth Management December 5, 2020

Penny Pennington, Edward Jones November 14, 2020

Lisa Cook, Economist/Researcher at CEA & Fed October 17, 2020

Claudia Sahm, CEA & Federal Reserve Economist August 15, 2020

Danielle DiMartino Booth, Quill Intelligence February 29, 2020

Sarah Cone, Social Impact Capital December 21, 2019

Ilana Weinstein of The IDW Group November 23, 2019

Sarah Ketterer, CEO/Co-founder at Causeway Capital Management September 21, 2019

Barbara Kahn, Marketing Professor at Wharton October 20, 2018

Allison Schrager, LifeCycle Finance July 20, 2019

Sharon French, Oppenheimer Funds June 8, 2019

Ivy Zelman on Real Estate and Housing-Related Industries May 4, 2019

Libby Cantrill of PIMCO June 2, 2018

Annie Duke, on Poker & Investing April 14, 2018

Kathleen Fisher, Alliance Bernstein March 24, 2018

Constance Hunter, KPMG chief economist February 3, 2018

Brooke Lampley, Sotheby’s Vice Chair of Fine Art January 13, 2018

Jean Case on Philanthropy of the Case Foundation November 11, 2017

Ranji Nagaswami & the Outsourced Chief Investment Officer September 30, 2017

Katie Stockton, Chief Technical Strategist September 9, 2017

Ellen Zentner, chief U.S. economist at Morgan Stanley August 19, 2017

Dana Telsey of TAG Retail Group January 7, 2017

Bethany McLean on Enron and Wall Street’s PR Machine March 22, 2016

J.P. Morgan’s Chris Ventresca & Elizabeth Myers October 1, 2016

Gina Martin Adams of Wells Fargo August 27, 2016

Kelly Coffey, CEO, JPM Private Bank April 30, 2016

Dambisa Moyo (Goldman Sachs, World Bank, Barclays) July 25, 2015

Schwab’s Liz Ann Sonders April 25, 2015

BAML’s Michelle Meyer March 7, 2015

Sheila Bair, FDIC Chair August 23, 2014

Finance adjacent

Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, StubHub October 2021

Charity Dean on Pandemic and Delta Variant July 2021

Barbara Tversky, Cognitive Psychologist January 2020

Hannah Elliott, Supercar Reviewer February 2020

Kara Swisher, Recode/Vox September 2019

Fern Mallis, Fashion Icon February 9, 2019

Bethany McLean on Fracking December 15, 2018

Patty McCord of Netflix April 28, 2018

Serena Williams, Tennis Great March 30, 2018

Kathryn Minshew, CEO and co-founder of The Muse February 17, 2018

Saru Jayaraman on Food Industry February 20, 2016

 

 

