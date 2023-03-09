Yesterday, I had a fascinating interview/conversation with Dominique Mielle – she was a partner at Canyon Capital, $25B HF where she worked for 20 years. She is also the author of “Damsel in Distressed,” which (surprisingly) turns out to be the very first memoir written by a woman working at a hedge fund (it’s a fun romp through 1998-2018 era).

In our discussion, we covered the lack of female representation at hedge funds. Women are under-represented in the finance industry in general, but it has been improving (albeit slowly). In this space, Hedge funds lag finance, which in turn lags the broader economy. She points to studies that show that male-dominated hedge funds represent a missed opportunity to generate more alpha — it’s simply a poor investment strategy.

When I first started doing the show (and had to beg people to come on) I just worked my way through my finance contacts (which were almost all dudes). I was rather oblivious to this fact, but once it was pointed out to me, we made a very specific effort to bring more women onto the show.

As the list shows, there are a great many women in very senior posts in finance – from CEOs to CIOs, from Department heads to Chief Economists, etc. We were fortunate to have been able to reach out to so many women who are working throughout finance and convinced them to join me on MiB.

Thus, we add MiB: Women in Finance to our prior lists of Venture Capitalists and Psychologists & Behavioral Economists. I have gotten requests to add Hedge Fund Managers, Nobel Laureates, Billionaires, and others, all of which I hope to get around to one day. . .