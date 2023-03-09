Yesterday, I had a fascinating interview/conversation with Dominique Mielle – she was a partner at Canyon Capital, $25B HF where she worked for 20 years. She is also the author of “Damsel in Distressed,” which (surprisingly) turns out to be the very first memoir written by a woman working at a hedge fund (it’s a fun romp through 1998-2018 era).
In our discussion, we covered the lack of female representation at hedge funds. Women are under-represented in the finance industry in general, but it has been improving (albeit slowly). In this space, Hedge funds lag finance, which in turn lags the broader economy. She points to studies that show that male-dominated hedge funds represent a missed opportunity to generate more alpha — it’s simply a poor investment strategy.
When I first started doing the show (and had to beg people to come on) I just worked my way through my finance contacts (which were almost all dudes). I was rather oblivious to this fact, but once it was pointed out to me, we made a very specific effort to bring more women onto the show.
As the list shows, there are a great many women in very senior posts in finance – from CEOs to CIOs, from Department heads to Chief Economists, etc. We were fortunate to have been able to reach out to so many women who are working throughout finance and convinced them to join me on MiB.
Thus, we add MiB: Women in Finance to our prior lists of Venture Capitalists and Psychologists & Behavioral Economists. I have gotten requests to add Hedge Fund Managers, Nobel Laureates, Billionaires, and others, all of which I hope to get around to one day. . .
MiB: Women in Finance
Dominique Mielle, Canyon Capital (coming March 24, 2023)
Maria Vassalou, Goldman Sachs Asset Management March 4, 2023
Jennifer Grancio, Engine No. 1 January 14, 2023
Kathleen McCarthy, Global co-head of Blackstone Real Estate December 10, 2022
Marta Norton, Morningstar Investment Management October 22, 2022
Kristen Bitterly Michell, Citi Global Wealth September 10, 2022
Lynn Martin, President of the NYSE September 3, 2022
Anat Admati on Regulations and Techlash August 6, 2022
Perth Tolle, Life + Liberty Indexes July 2, 2022
Luana Lopes Lara, co-founder, Kalshi April 2022
Michelle Seitz, CEO of Russell Investments March 12, 2022
Samara Cohen, BlackRock CIO for ETF and Index Investments March 26, 2022
Samantha McLemore, Miller Value Partners February 19, 2022
Rebecca Patterson, Bridgewater, Director of Investment Research February 5, 2022
Tina Vandersteel, GMO Head of EM Debt January 22, 2022
Soraya Darabi, TMV (Impact/VC) October 16, 2021
Lisa Jones, Amundi CEO October 30, 2021
Joan Solotar, Blackstone’s Global Head of Private Wealth Solutions August 28, 2021
Christine Hurtsellers, Voya Investment CEO July 10, 2021
Jean Hynes, Wellington Management’s CEO February 27, 2021
Catherine Keating, BNY Mellon Wealth Management December 5, 2020
Penny Pennington, Edward Jones November 14, 2020
Lisa Cook, Economist/Researcher at CEA & Fed October 17, 2020
Claudia Sahm, CEA & Federal Reserve Economist August 15, 2020
Danielle DiMartino Booth, Quill Intelligence February 29, 2020
Sarah Cone, Social Impact Capital December 21, 2019
Ilana Weinstein of The IDW Group November 23, 2019
Sarah Ketterer, CEO/Co-founder at Causeway Capital Management September 21, 2019
Barbara Kahn, Marketing Professor at Wharton October 20, 2018
Allison Schrager, LifeCycle Finance July 20, 2019
Sharon French, Oppenheimer Funds June 8, 2019
Ivy Zelman on Real Estate and Housing-Related Industries May 4, 2019
Libby Cantrill of PIMCO June 2, 2018
Annie Duke, on Poker & Investing April 14, 2018
Kathleen Fisher, Alliance Bernstein March 24, 2018
Constance Hunter, KPMG chief economist February 3, 2018
Brooke Lampley, Sotheby’s Vice Chair of Fine Art January 13, 2018
Jean Case on Philanthropy of the Case Foundation November 11, 2017
Ranji Nagaswami & the Outsourced Chief Investment Officer September 30, 2017
Katie Stockton, Chief Technical Strategist September 9, 2017
Ellen Zentner, chief U.S. economist at Morgan Stanley August 19, 2017
Dana Telsey of TAG Retail Group January 7, 2017
Bethany McLean on Enron and Wall Street’s PR Machine March 22, 2016
J.P. Morgan’s Chris Ventresca & Elizabeth Myers October 1, 2016
Gina Martin Adams of Wells Fargo August 27, 2016
Kelly Coffey, CEO, JPM Private Bank April 30, 2016
Dambisa Moyo (Goldman Sachs, World Bank, Barclays) July 25, 2015
Schwab’s Liz Ann Sonders April 25, 2015
BAML’s Michelle Meyer March 7, 2015
Sheila Bair, FDIC Chair August 23, 2014
~~~
Finance adjacent
Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, StubHub October 2021
Charity Dean on Pandemic and Delta Variant July 2021
Barbara Tversky, Cognitive Psychologist January 2020
Hannah Elliott, Supercar Reviewer February 2020
Kara Swisher, Recode/Vox September 2019
Fern Mallis, Fashion Icon February 9, 2019
Bethany McLean on Fracking December 15, 2018
Patty McCord of Netflix April 28, 2018
Serena Williams, Tennis Great March 30, 2018
Kathryn Minshew, CEO and co-founder of The Muse February 17, 2018
Saru Jayaraman on Food Industry February 20, 2016