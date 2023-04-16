1973 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 Daytona Spider

A delightful warm week sends me off looking for open-air vehicles in which to traverse the back-country. You could not do much better than the 365 GTB/4. When it was introduced in 1968, it was the world’s fastest production car.

Ferrari calls the 365 an “evolution of the 275 GTB4” which it replaced. Production ran from 1968 to 1973. The 4.4 litre V12 made with six Weber carburetors produced 352 horsepower (315-foot pounds of torque) at 7,500 rpm. 0–60 mph took a leisurely 5.4 seconds, and top speed was 174 mph. Notable is the driving cockpit, with the 8 gauge instrumentation and dashboard and 5-speed manual.

The “Daytona” nickname came about due to Ferrari’s 1-2-3 finish at the February 1967 Daytona 24-hour race.

Only 122 Spyders were produced (and 1,284 Berlinettas), which makes the one below # 113 of 122 — exceedingly rare. Its part of a collection going to Sotheby’s auction on May 20. These regularly go for the low 7 figures (See this and this).

It will be interesting to see what this lovely deep Marrone (106-M-73) exterior over Pelle Nero Connolly below fetches next month.



Source: Classic Driver