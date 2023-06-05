RWM is Austin Bound — Last Call!

June 5, 2023 5:00pm by

 

 

Hey Y’all! We’re coming to Texas to celebrate the opening of RWM Austin!

We only have a few slots left to meet with prospective clients — if you would like to learn more about being a client of Ritholtz Wealth Management, this is your chance. We will be in town next week to kick off our local Austin office. Meet my partners Joshg Brown, Kris Venne, and our new firm president Jay Tini, along with eight superstar financial planners and client service reps into town.

To get on the calendar: info@ritholtzwealth.com subject line: Austin.

Or, just call 212.625.1200 with any questions you may have.

Similarly, if you’re a financial advisor in Texas and you’re looking to learn more about how we can take your career to the next level, be sure to get in touch.

 


(Here we are in 2019 raising a glass at the firm’s first offsite. Austinites will easily recognize this as the indoor / outdoor dining room at Lamberts on 2nd Street.) If you’d like to speak with us about your situation but you’re not from Texas, that’s cool too, we’re standing by: ritholtzwealth.com
