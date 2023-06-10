MiB: Mathieu Chabran, Tikehau Capital

This week, we speak with Mathieu Chabran, co-founder of Tikehau Capital. The firm is a global alternative asset manager with $40B in AUM manged in 13 offices around the world. He cofounded Tikehau in 2004 with Antoine Flamarion, a colleague at Deutsche Bank. Chabran was named Chevalier de l’Ordre de la Légion d’Honneur by decree of the President of the French Republic in January 2022.

He explains how the firm decided to expand from Paris into London and Singapore and finally into the US, opening offices in New York.

Chabran describes how the fund has used its strengths to innovate their way into the States. They were one of the first firms to do secondary private credit trading, and they pioneered the use of ESG ratchets – better rates of interest as borrowers achieve agreed upon sustainability metrics.

A list of his favorite books is below; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

