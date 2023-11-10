10 Thanksgiving Day Reads

My Turkey Day reads:

• The Wild World Inside Your Gut: We tackled everything from heartburn, stress, spicy foods and colon cleanses to antibiotics and more. So grab a kombucha, get comfortable and read on for everything you’ve wanted to know about the wild world inside your gut. (New York Times)

• These People Are Responsible for Thanksgiving’s Most Polarizing Food: How did a berry synonymous with one day of the year become the crown jewel of a billion-dollar business cooperative? (Wall Street Journal)

• See inside the Tofurky factory, where a Thanksgiving icon is made. It’s a portmanteau, a mash-up of two words. Tofu. Turkey. Together they are Tofurky, which is also a spoonerism, a sly linguistic flub of “faux turkey” and punchline to countless jokes and sight gags. But mostly, Tofurky’s holiday roast, which is now more than a quarter of a century old, is a nostalgia food, hearkening for vegetarians and vegans an era when holiday main dishes were often expected to be meat-based. The roast is their rebuttal to Norman Rockwell’s iconic Thanksgiving turkey, with its own cachet and fame. (Washington Post)

• Julia Child’s Culinary Notes: “Rushing from stove to typewriter like a mad hen…” (Jillian Hess)

• Your “immune resilience” greatly impacts your health and lifespan: People with higher immune resilience live longer, resist diseases, and are more likely to survive diseases when they do develop. (Big Think)

• The world’s 280 million electric bikes and mopeds are cutting demand for oil far more than electric cars: for short trips, an electric bike or moped might be better for you – and for the planet. That’s because these forms of transport – collectively known as electric micromobility – are cheaper to buy and run. But it’s more than that – they are actually displacing four times as much demand for oil as all the world’s electric cars at present, due to their staggering uptake in China and other nations where mopeds are a common form of transport. (The Conversation)

• For the love of quirk: One man’s journey into the weird and wonderful side of car collecting: Tucked away in an immaculately kept converted launderette in the South of Brussels sits a wonderland of quirk, where Jean Werner’s collecting habits aren’t confined to your typical classic Ferraris or Lamborghinis… (Classic Driver)

• Time travel: What if you met your future self? Imagining a conversation with “future you” has multiple benefits for your wellbeing. (BBC)

• You Probably Know 611 People. Here’s How We Know. Asking how many Michaels you know unlocks all sorts of knotty social and demographic puzzles. (Wall Street Journal)

• 25 Most Beautiful College Campuses in the U.S. America’s most beautiful college campuses don’t just attract prospective students and their families. Tourists flock to these impressive institutions to admire their perfectly manicured lawns, stunning architecture, and noteworthy landmarks. From resort-like campuses in Florida to the European-inspired Gothic universities of the Northeast, here are 25 of the country’s most beautiful colleges and universities. (Travel & Leisure)