MiB: Jeffrey Sherman, DoubleLine Deputy CIO

This week, we speak with Jeffrey Sherman, deputy chief investment officer at DoubleLine Capital. Sherman oversees and administers DoubleLine’s investment management subcommittee; serves as lead portfolio manager for multisector and derivative-based strategies; and is a member of the firm’s executive management and fixed-income asset allocation committees. Prior to joining DoubleLine in 2009, Sherman was a senior vice president at TCW Group Inc. He is host of the podcast The Sherman Show and a CFA charter holder.

We discuss how he began as a math major but didn’t want to go into physics, engineering or academia, so finance was the next logical career option.

Sherman explains how Doubleline has been navigating inflation and the rising rate environment. We discuss several of the new ETFs the firm has launched that are different than the typical ETF or mutual fund

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Erika Ayers Badan, former CEO of Barstool Sports, author of Nobody Cares About Your Career: Why Failure Is Good, the Great Ones Play Hurt, and Other Hard Truths. She joined Barstool in 2016, and transformed it from a regional blog to a national powerhouse, increasing revenue 5,000%. She has been named to Forbes, Crain’s and Adweek’s Most Powerful Women in Sports list, and Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business. She is now the CEO of Food 52.

Jeffrey Sherman’s Current Reading

Against the Gods: The Remarkable Story of Risk by Peter Bernstein



Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon by Michael Lewis



Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology by Chris Miller



Books Barry Mentioned

Number Go Up: Inside Crypto’s Wild Rise and Staggering Fall by Zeke Faux

