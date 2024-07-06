Source: New York Times
The NYT:
The final votes in Britain’s parliamentary elections are still being counted, but one thing is crystal clear: After 14 years in power, the Conservative Party is out.
More than that: It’s been thoroughly punished by the British public, reduced to barely 120 seats, the party’s worst result in its history. Several prominent figures — including former Prime Minister Liz Truss — lost their seats.
Tom Walker offers his balanced, professional — and definitely not celebratory — take on the closing of this chapter in British political history.
‘50 Shades of Beige’: Meet Britain’s New Prime Minister
Video by Jonathan Pie and Adam Westbrook
New York Times, July 5, 2024