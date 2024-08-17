10 Weekend Camp Kotok Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of coffee, grab a seat outside, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:

• The Reintroduction of Kamala Harris. If you’d predicted this scene a month ago to anyone following the race, they would never have believed you. But Harris has pulled off the swiftest vibe shift in modern political history. A contest that revolved around the cognitive decline of a geriatric President has been transformed: Joe Biden is out, Harris is in, and a second Donald Trump presidency no longer seems inevitable. (Time)

• Ex-Banker Behind $1.7 Trillion Japan Rally Says It’s Just Starting: The head of Japan Exchange Group is credited with turning Tokyo into one of the world’s top-performing equity markets. (Bloomberg)

• Inside ‘Billionaires’ Bluff’: Why Paradise Cove Keeps Drawing the Superrich: Residents of this Malibu enclave include Marc Andreessen, Laurene Powell Jobs and Beyoncé and Jay-Z. (Wall Street Journal)

• Who are fossils for? When a stegosaurus skeleton smashed the dino sales record last month, selling for $45m, it reignited an ancient debate. (The Hustle)

• If Betelgeuse Explodes, Just How Bright Will It Get? This supergiant star is in our celestial neighborhood, and it’s threatening to go supernova. What would that look like from down here? (Wired)

• The Holy Grail Cars? Get Them While They Last. There are only a few that are considered the top of the collector world. The McLaren F1 may be the last of them. (New York Times)

• The Webb Telescope Further Deepens the Biggest Controversy in Cosmology: A long-awaited study of the cosmic expansion rate suggests that when it comes to the Hubble tension, cosmologists are still missing something. (Quanta Magazine) see also New Webb Telescope data suggests our model of the universe may hold up after all: UChicago-led analysis measures universe expansion rate, finds there may not be a ‘Hubble tension’ (University of Chicago)

• The Spiritual Realm of Sydney McLaughlin: The 400-meter hurdles world-record holder is once again on the cusp of Olympic glory. To get there, she had to find transcendence—both on and away from the track. (The Ringer)

• Frank Zappa’s kids are still grappling with his legacy — and each other: Like their dad’s oddball rock songs, their family defied description. His music, and their pain, has endured. (Washington Post)

• ‘Serenity Now!’ How ‘Seinfeld Night’ Became a New York Summer Tradition. It’s a night that combines the zaniness of “Seinfeld,” a Coney Island freak show and a lower-level minor league baseball team with nothing to lose. (New York Times)