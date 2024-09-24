Marty Zweig Trading Rules

Marty’s Zweig’s Trading rules
1) The trend is your friend; don’t fight the tape hard return;
2) Let profits run take losses quickly;
3) If you buy for a reason and that reason if discounted or is no longer valid then sell
4) if the values don’t make sense then don’t participate (2 + 2 = 4)
5) The cheap get cheaper the deer get deer;
6) Don’t fight the Fed (less valid than #1);
7) Every indicator eventually bites the dust;
8) Adapt to change;
9) Don’t let your opinion of what should happen bias your trading strategy;
10) Don’t blame your mistakes on the market;
11) Don’t play all the time;
12) The market is not efficient but is still tough to beat;
13) You’ll never know all the answers;
14) If you can’t sleep at night reduce your positions or get out;
15) Don’t too much don’t put too much faith in the “experts.”
16) Don’t focus too much on short term information flows;
17) Beware of new era thinking IE it’s different this time because…
Market Technicain’s Association