Marty Zweig Trading Rules

Marty’s Zweig’s Trading rules

1) The trend is your friend; don’t fight the tape hard return;

2) Let profits run take losses quickly;

3) If you buy for a reason and that reason if discounted or is no longer valid then sell

4) if the values don’t make sense then don’t participate (2 + 2 = 4)

5) The cheap get cheaper the deer get deer;

6) Don’t fight the Fed (less valid than #1);

7) Every indicator eventually bites the dust;

8) Adapt to change;

9) Don’t let your opinion of what should happen bias your trading strategy;

10) Don’t blame your mistakes on the market;

11) Don’t play all the time;

12) The market is not efficient but is still tough to beat;

13) You’ll never know all the answers;

14) If you can’t sleep at night reduce your positions or get out;

15) Don’t too much don’t put too much faith in the “experts.”

16) Don’t focus too much on short term information flows;

17) Beware of new era thinking IE it’s different this time because…

