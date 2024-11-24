Ask the Compound

November 24, 2024 11:00am by

 

 

Fun conversation with Ben Carlson on various ways people make mistakes about Investing, Real Estate and our emotional decision making about all of the above.

On episode 150 of Ask The Compound, Ben Carlson and Duncan Hill are joined by Ritholtz Wealth Management CIO and Masters In Business Host Barry Ritholtz to discuss politics and investing, timing the sale of a house, dollar cost averaging vs lump summing at all-time highs, and much more! Submit your Ask The Compound questions to askthecompoundshow@gmail.com!

 

