MiB: Apollo’s Torsten Slok on the US Economy & Trump 2.0

This week, we speak with Torsten Slok, Partner and Chief Economist at Apollo Global Management. Prior to his time at Apollo, Torsten spent roughly 15 years on the sell-side with Deutsche Bank. His team there was top-ranked by Institutional Investor in fixed income and equities for ten of those years. Additionally, he spent time in Paris at the OECD as well as at the IMF’s division responsible for writing the World Economic Outlook. He has developed several content platforms including Apollo Academy and the Daily Spark on which he publishes frequently.

On this episode, Slok breaks down his thoughts on the US economy, inflation abroad, and what sectors are most exposed to the second Trump administration’s policy agenda.

His current reading is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

