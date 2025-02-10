10 Friday AM Reads

My end-of-week morning train WFH reads:

• 20 IRA Mistakes to Avoid: From contributions to conversions to distributions, don’t fall into these traps. (Morningstar)

• Let’s Talk About Tariffs: So. Tariff Man is back and apparently more serious than ever. At least for now. Let’s talk about the good, the bad and the ugly. I hope this doesn’t sound political, but that’s probably unavoidable. So if you have hate mail please send it to Jerome Powell at jpow@moneyprinter.net. He had nothing to do with writing this, but he’s a logical scapegoat for all things finance. (Discipline Funds) see also Risks & Opportunities of the New Administration: The U.S. has a ~$28 trillion economy, 4% of the world’s population, >20% of the globe’s GDP, and >55% of the global market cap. Economically speaking, America is already great. (The Big Picture)

• Is the Commercial Real Estate Tide Turning? Investors have taken a beating on their CRE exposures, but analysts say the worst might be over, giving disciplined investors opportunities at attractive entry points. (Chief Investment Officer)

• ChatGPT vs. Claude vs. DeepSeek: The Battle to Be My AI Work Assistant Smarts matter, but so do features—here’s how popular bots stack up when performing real-world tasks. (Wall Street Journal)

• Don’t Get Too Excited: Deregulation Won’t Be as Intense as You Think: Although the axe is being wielded across U.S. regulatory agencies, experts stress that a strong system is a safe one. (Institutional Investor)

• Booze or Weed: What’s Worse for Your Health? Both can do you harm, and the debate is clouded by less research into the effects of cannabis. (Wall Street Journal)

• Dopamine doesn’t actually make you feel good—here’s the science behind the ‘happy hormone’ Dopamine rushes, withdrawals, and detoxes are trending among wellness gurus online. But experts say the science behind the trendy phrases doesn’t hold up. (National Geographic)

• Madonna trying standup is no joke: she’s a natural comedian and genuine kook: News that the singer had done a slot in New York’s Comedy Cellar was met with derision, but she has always walked a fine line between comedy character and over-the-top pop star. (The Guardian)

• How Tom Brady became the Super Bowl’s $375 million star: Yes, it is Tom Brady, but the “why” of it all has never been answered. Why do it? The short of it is, in Fox Sports’ view, you are signing more than an analyst. (New York Times) see also Matt Damon and David Beckham Toast the Beginning of a Beautiful Friendship: The dynamic duo, who play long-lost brothers in a new Stella Artois ad timed to the Super Bowl, discuss Beckham’s acting chops, their most memorable pub nights, and Damon’s Odyssey beard. (GQ)

• Can Characters Come Alive Without People? There’s a human behind our favorite animated characters. But as A.I. comes to Hollywood, that could change. By Hank Azaria: Mr. Azaria has been an actor for nearly 40 years, appearing onstage and in television and film. (New York Times)