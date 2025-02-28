MiB: Melissa Smith, co-Head of Commercial Banking at JPMorgan

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, I speak with with Melissa Smith, co-Head of Commercial Banking at of J.P. Morgan, Previously she was Co-Head of Innovation Economy and Head of Specialized Industries. She has been with JPMorgan for over 20 years. She works with founders, CEOs and CFOs, delivering a cohesive banking experience to startups and fast-growing companies.

She discusses her path through finance and dance, the complexities of middle market banking, and how J.P Morgan is preparing for the next wave of technological disruption.

Earlier in her career, she was a professional Bballet dancer, and currently sits on the board of the American Ballet Theater.

A list of her favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

