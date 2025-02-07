MiB: Sahil Bloom on Understanding ‘The 5 Types of Wealth’ 

This week, I speak with Sahil Bloom, founder and managing partner of SRB Ventures, a Venture Capital focused on accelerating compelling startups. Sahil spent seven years in high finance, serving as Vice President of a private equity fund with $3.5 billion in assets under management. He holds multiple degrees from Stanford University, where he also played Division 1 baseball. His newsletter ‘The Curiosity Chronicle‘ is read by nearly a million people every week.

On this episode, we discuss his path through finance, his new book “The 5 Types of Wealth,” and what it truly takes to live a healthier, wealthier life. He explains the advice his grandfather gave him when he was younger: “You will achieve more by being consistently reliable than by being occasionally extraordinary.”

A list of his current reading is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

