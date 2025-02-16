10 Sunday Reads

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures:

• The False Gospel of Stuff and Status: We have become disciples of a flawed creed. To chase passion and value people is a much wiser way to live; or Ikigai, Detectorists, and the real meaning of life. (Forking Paths)

• The crypto industry’s debanking smokescreen: Cryptocurrency companies have co-opted legitimate concerns about banking discrimination to fight regulation — and Congress is buying it. (Citation Needed)

• The Path to American Authoritarianism: What Comes After Democratic Breakdown. (Foreign Affairs) see also Is It a Coup? It is bad, it is illegal, and it is a self-coup. (Liberal Currents)

• Why Alcohol Stocks’ Troubles Are Here to Stay: Shares of wine, beer, and liquor companies have been hit hard as consumers cut back on alcohol consumption. But some are finding value in beer stocks. (Barron’s)

• Trump’s move to kill federal consumer watchdog will protect Big Business but cost consumers billions. The CFPB targets financial predators, lawbreakers and crooks. That’s why Wall Street and its allies in the Trump administration and the Republicans on Capitol Hill have been fighting the CFPB from the beginning. (Los Angeles Times)

• The Rise of the Selfish Plutocrats: Instead of pursuing philanthropy, many now seek to evade social responsibility. (The Atlantic)

• Early Crypto Traders Had Speedy Profit on Trump Coin as Others Suffered Losses: Some traders made tens of millions off a new cryptocurrency launched by President Trump and his sons. Many others lost out. (New York Times)

• Wikipedia Prepares for ‘Increase in Threats’ to US Editors From Musk and His Allies: The Wikimedia Foundation says it will likely roll out features previously used to protect editors in authoritarian countries more widely. (404 Media)

• “I Was a Starter Wife”: Inside America’s Messiest Divorce. In the middle of her headline-grabbing divorce settlement from Elon Musk, Justine Musk reveals the truth about her marriage to the multimillionaire cofounder of PayPal, Tesla Motors, and SpaceX. (Marie Claire)

• How NIH research funding works, and why universities are worried: Here’s a look at what the Trump administration’s decision to cut overhead funding for biomedical research means for universities across the country. (Washington Post)