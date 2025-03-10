10% Market Dip? How Not to React

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

I did a fun interview with Jack Hough of Barron’s — we were scheduled to discuss How Not to Invest, and he used our convo as a leaping off point to discuss what we should be doing in 10% downturns.

Jack Hough walks through ways to hedge market downside from foolish to sensible, and we talk to Barry Ritholtz about strategies from his new book, How Not To Invest.

Jack Hough: “I am intrigued by the title of your book and I’ll tell you why. I dislike most things. Most things that I hear about… I don’t like…

Barry Ritholtz: “[Laughing] A book for curmudgeons…”

Jack Hough: “Your book is called How Not To Invest. I feel like that’s right up my alley. Tell me about what was on your mind when you put this together.