10 Monday AM Reads

My back-to-work morning train WFH reads:

• Protect Your Parents from Scammers. I settled on advising them to say this every time a financial institution calls: “Where are you calling from? Thank you. I’m going to hang up and call back.” (Flow Financial Planning)

• When uncertainty becomes unambiguously high: And it’s not surprising. There is literally always something to be uncertain about. In fact, uncertainty defines the risk stock market investors take as they bet on a future that isn’t guaranteed. Uncertainty gives risk-tolerant investors the opportunity to buy stocks at a discount. Uncertainty is why the returns in the stock market tend to be relatively high. (TKer) but see also The Bond Market’s Trump Trade Is Looking Like a Recession Trade: Bond traders are signaling an increasing risk that the US economy will stall as President Donald Trump’s chaotic tariff rollouts and federal-workforce cuts threaten to further restrain the pace of growth. (Bloomberg)

• The house color that tells you when a neighborhood is gentrifying: A Washington Post color analysis of D.C. found shades of gray permeate neighborhoods where the White population has increased and the Black population has decreased. (Washington Post)

• Calm Down: Bad decisions sparked by anxiety are investor’s most dangerous nemesis. Although most of our worst fears seldom come true, we attach ourselves to outcomes that don’t exist. (A Teachable Moment) see also Tune Out the Noise: My advice is to tune out the noise, turn off the TV, and avoid the trolling, wild gesticulations, and chaos. Instead, focus on what is truly happening. I admit the general demeanor feels weird because there’s been a whole lot more getting said than done; far fewer actions than the pronouncements (or stated intentions to perform actions) all of which may or may not happen. (The Big Picture)

• Palmer Luckey, Donald Trump’s Original Tech Bro, Gets His Moment: Once an outcast, the Anduril founder’s vision for modernizing the government seems possible (WSJ)

• Top 15 Value-Creating Stocks of the Past Decade: These stocks have excelled at creating shareholder value in dollar terms. (Morningstar) see also 15 Stocks That Have Destroyed the Most Shareholder Value Over the Past Decade: These stocks have seen their market caps shrink despite a generally bullish market environment. (Morningstar)

• Cliff Asness on the Trump Market, Warren Buffett, Investing Mistakes—and Hockey: When you picture a quant hedge fund manager, you probably imagine a secretive, wildly idiosyncratic James Bond–villain type. Cliff Asness, who founded and runs AQR, one of the world’s biggest quant funds with $126 billion in assets under management, hates to disappoint you, but he doesn’t really fit the bill. (Barron’s)