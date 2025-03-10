10 Monday AM Reads

My back-to-work morning train WFH reads:

• Investors Who Were All In on U.S. Stocks Are Starting to Look Elsewhere: American exceptionalism was this year’s big trade. Now some are hedging their bets. (Wall Street Journal)

• Dollar Devaluation and the Antisystem Youth JD Vance’s speech, the Fed meeting, and China: All these developments – the antisystem youth sentiment, the AI disruptions, Trump’s Mar-a-Lago accord moves, and attempts at reshoring – tie back to one urgent problem: no policy will really work if no one trusts in it. (Kyla’s Newsletter)

• OECD: U.S. Tariff Increases to Slow Global Economy, Boost Inflation: Its largest growth-forecast downgrades were for Mexico and Canada. (Wall Street Journal)

• CoreWeave Is A Time Bomb:.CoreWeave had intended to go public last week, with an initial valuation of $35bn. While it’s hardly a recognizable name — like, say, OpenAI, or Microsoft, or Nvidia — this company is worth observing, if not for the fact that it’s arguably the first major IPO that we’ve seen from the current generative AI hype bubble, and undoubtedly the biggest. (Where’s Your Ed At)

• How to Talk to a Neurodiverse Colleague: Work Friend reconsiders a past response. Plus, the best way to correct people who get your name wrong. (New York Times).

• Some of the Web’s Sketchiest Sites Share an Address in Iceland: A Reykjavik building that houses a penis museum and an H&M is also the virtual home to an array of perpetrators of identity theft, ransomware, and disinformation. (New York Times)

• Picasso’s Prints: Picasso shapeshifts a thousand times: jagged cubist fragments are called to order in perfect classicism, then rear up in the tauromachic surrealism of the Vollard Suite in the 1930s; a touching menagerie for Buffon’s Histoire naturelle rubs up against vitriolic anti-Franco cartoons; Cranach the Elder’s David and Bathsheba is subject to a fierce analytic glare. Throughout, Picasso’s lovers, friends and forebears drift in and out (Vollard, (London Review of Books)

• How DOGE is making government almost comically inefficient: It’s as though “efficiency” isn’t the actual goal.(Washington Post) See also Trump’s DOGE campaign accelerates 50-year trend of government privatization: Since returning to office, President Donald Trump has aggressively moved to shrink the federal government. His administration has frozen federal grants, issued executive orders aligned with the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, and, most prominently, created what he calls the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. (TheConversation)

• Finland is the happiest country in the world for the eighth year in a row. Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Sweden also made the top 10. The Nordic countries dominating this list shouldn’t come as a surprise, says Ilana Ron Levey, managing director at Gallup. There is stability in countries that provide for their residents. (Finland)

• ‘Spinal Tap 2’ Sets September Release and Turns the Volume ‘Up to 11’ in First Teaser: “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues,” a sequel to the 1984 music mockumentary “This Is Spinal Tap,” will rock and roll into theaters this fall. (Variety)