MiB: Jim O’Shaughnessy on Infinite Wisdom

This week, I speak with Jim O’Shaughnessy, Founder and CEO of O’Shaughnessy Ventures. Prior to founding O’Shaughnessy Ventures, Jim was the Founder and Chair of OSAM (O’Shaughnessy Asset Management) which was acquired by Franklin Templeton in 2021. He also served as Senior Managing Director and Executive Director of Systematic Equity for Bear Stearns. His book “What Works on Wall Street” (now in its 4th edition) was a New York Times bestseller.

We discuss Jim’s path through the world of business, the power of well-chosen words, and his new book “Two Thoughts: A Timeless Collection of Infinite Wisdom.”

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Michael Lewis, author of MoneyBall, The Big Short, Liar’s Poker, and many others. His new book is Who Is Government?: The Untold Story of Public Service.

Authored Books

Favorite Books