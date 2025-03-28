MiB: Michael Lewis on ‘Who is Government’

This week, I speak with author and financial journalist Michael Lewis. Michael has written countless New York Times bestsellers including Flash Boys and Going Infinite. His book The Big Short was turned into an Oscar-winning film, alongside his Oscar-nominated books-turned films The Blind Side and Moneyball.

We breakdown the ins and outs of government and his latest book “Who is Government: The Untold Story of Public Service.”

A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

