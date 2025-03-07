MiB: Philipp Carlsson-Szlezak, Global Chief Economist for BCG

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week, I speak with Philipp Carlsson, Global Chief Economist for Boston Consulting Group. Prior to this role at BCG, Philipp advised financial institutions and governments at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) as well as McKinsey & Company. He was also Chief Economist at Stanford C. Bernstein. He is a frequent contributor to Harvard Business Review and World Economic Forum. Philipp also leads the Center for Macroeconomics at the BCG Henderson Institute.

He discuss structural changes to the global economy, doomsaying, and his book “Shocks, Crises, and False Alarms: How to Assess True Macroeconomic Risk,”

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

Published Book

Favorite Books