Schwab’s On Investing: Avoiding Unforced Errors

I had a super fun conversation with Liz Ann Sonders about HNTI (starting at 5:00 in).

In this conversation, Liz Ann Sonders interviews Barry Ritholtz. He’s the co-founder, chairman, and chief investment officer of Ritholtz Wealth Management. And he’s the author of a new book titled How Not to Invest.

Barry and Liz Ann discuss the evolution of financial media, the current market cycle, and the psychological aspects of investing. They discuss the pitfalls of market timing, the significance of emotional control in investing, and the need for a disciplined approach to investing, particularly during market volatility.

Barry also explains the complexities of wealth perception, several of the psychological biases in investing, and the importance of understanding the pitfalls of peer pressure in financial decisions.

You can learn more about Barry’s book, How Not to Invest, here. Or check out his podcast, Masters in Business, on Bloomberg.com.