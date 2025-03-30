Stacking Benjamins: Lessons from How NOT to Invest

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fun convo with Joe and Josh of Stacking Benjamins.

Transcript waaaay down the page here.

Stacking Benjamins:

Ever wondered how the top financial minds avoid disaster while the rest of us are busy panic-Googling “best investments 2024”? Today, Joe welcomes Barry Ritholtz of Ritholtz Wealth Management down to Mom’s basement for a conversation that flips typical investment advice on its head. It’s not about what to do—it’s about what not to do if you want to grow your money without losing your sanity.

Barry shares battle-tested insights from his years in the trenches, covering everything from behavioral finance to market psychology and how to avoid falling for trends that make great headlines but terrible portfolios.