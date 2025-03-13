Talking How Not to Invest with Prof G

I have known Scott Galloway since way before his first book, The Four, came out in 2017 . He had been on MiB prior, and it was my pleasure to intro it at NYU Stern when it first was published.

As always, it was so much fun chatting with Scott on the Prof G podcast:

Barry Ritholtz, the co-founder, chairman, and chief investment officer of Ritholtz Wealth Management and the host of the Masters in Business podcast, joins Scott to discuss his new book, How Not to Invest: The Ideas, Numbers, and Behaviors that Destroy Wealth and How to Avoid Them. They unpack why diversification is both boring and sexy, whether the U.S. market is overvalued, and if the alternative investment industry is one of the biggest grifts in economic history.

This is the first podcast where i am discussing the book. Look fior a torrent of these over the next few weeks…