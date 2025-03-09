Tesla Backlash

This is UnitedHealthcare.

This is what happens when the Democratic leadership is somnambulant, people take matters into their own hands.

I don’t know if this news has made it into the right wing blogosphere. But in the mainstream press this week there have been all these stories about Tesla sales tanking. Significantly.

And now people are attacking Tesla cars and dealerships and…

We can’t say exactly how many people are responsible, but one thing is for sure, they’re tapping into an anger that permeates the left, if not some of the right too.

We could make this about Musk. Prognosticators believe it’s only a matter of time before he’s excised, that’s Trump’s style, but really this is about frustration with the direction of the country under Trump’s rule. The Democrats keep telling constituents to believe in the system. Meanwhile, Mike Johnson tells his minions to stop holding town halls.

In other words, the government may be losing control of the public, and that’s never a good sign. Trump’s approval ratings are dismal. And when people feel powerless…some take action. And just like with UnitedHealthcare, their behavior is endorsed by the general public and chaos rules.

You can’t paint someone else’s car. You can’t shoot bullets into a car dealership. But that’s what people are doing.

Now you could say that people have a right to express themselves… Which is what they said to Elon himself, who uttered some nonsense about private property and I’m not saying he’s wrong, but it’s no longer about the law, but about emotions.

Let’s take it further. You can’t take anybody’s job in America today. You can’t fire them. Talk to anybody in control at a corporation. Everywhere from the assembly line to concert promotion. In order to fire someone…you need a litany of documented misbehavior, and you still may have to pay them to go, to avoid a lawsuit. Forget what’s right, this is the situation.

AND ELON MUSK IS TAKING TONS OF PEOPLE’S JOBS!

Now what. Most people don’t have deep pockets like Elon. We keep reading how close everyone is to being broke, with only a few weeks’ money in the bank. You fire these people and they’re just going to shrug their shoulders and get on the bread line?

NO, THEY’RE GOING TO GET ANGRY!

This is what happens when you’re rich, both Trump and Elon, you’re out of touch with the public. Yes, yes, yes, Trump channeled the dissatisfaction of the blue collar workers and underclass, but don’t think he really knows anything about their lives. Do you know anybody rich? Especially those who grew up rich? Their experiences, their perspective is different. They don’t know what they don’t know.

As for Elon… He was squeezed out of PayPal for being an a**hole. His Teslas are responsible for more accidents per vehicle than any other brand because the self-driving software doesn’t work and sure, he blasted off a few rockets, but a bunch blew up too. And Canada just canceled its Starlink order. I mean why in the hell is this guy a hero? Not to mention he fires people willy-nilly.

And I’d be stunned if this anti-Tesla fervor is tolerated on X. It’s free speech for him, but not for the rest of us. Just like it’s socialism for the rich and capitalism for the poor. Musk is the beneficiary of government money for SpaceX, but he’s gonna fire the asses of the hoi polloi?

Oh, he might rehire some people. But once bitten, twice shy. It’s not like these workers are going to breathe a sigh of relief when they get their jobs back, they’re going to keep looking over their shoulders, they’re going to clam up and protect their jobs first and foremost. And you’ve got Trump saying air traffic controllers should be MIT graduates. AT THAT PAY?? Like I said, he’s out of touch, he doesn’t know how Americans live, never mind not knowing how America works.

Consider this a news bulletin. Don’t blow back with right wing crap. If someone sets a Tesla on fire, that’s a fact, that’s happened. There are no alternative fact patterns here.

This is the Arab Spring moment I’ve been speaking of. When the government loses touch with the public, who knows what will happen, everything is up for grabs.

And that fruit vendor who started it all fifteen years ago… He was frustrated over his JOB, or lack thereof. He was a college graduate, and now he’s selling FRUIT?

I’m not saying that America does not have problems. I’m not saying that there’s no government waste. But you don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater. And there’s no comprehension of the effects on people’s lives. Screw the country, most people only have one life and if you want to mess with their job, their health care, their quality of life, you’re going to hear about it.

It all comes down to income inequality. That’s what ails America. You can only keep the people down for so long. Many on the right want the government drowned in the bathtub because they want more money in their wallet. They can barely make ends meet.

And the great mass of the public has to be exposed to the lifestyles and shenanigans of the rich and famous and now you’re going to take things away from them?

Once again, if you want to see someone get angry, just take away their job. Now the entire nation is going to go postal!

Once again, don’t argue concepts with me, I’m just reporting the facts, which may have eluded you.

The “New York Times” just published this article:

“Rage Against Elon Musk Turns Tesla Into a Target” The backlash against the electric vehicle company has turned violent at times, as its billionaire chief executive parlays his support for President Trump into consequential influence over the federal government“

And the conservatives and progressives both hate the “Times,” because of opinions expressed on the editorial pages, but the reason the “Times” triumphs is because of its reporting. You’re getting opinion on talk radio, blogs and podcasts…when was the last time Joe Rogan ever did any reporting? But if you want to know what is going on… Just read the “Times.”

And it’s not only the “Times,” the “Washington Post” published this article today:

“Anger at Elon Musk turns violent with molotov cocktails and gunfire at Tesla lots” The string of violence against Tesla storefronts, charging stations and vehicles exacerbates the company’s woes, analysts said.”

And if you want to track Tesla’s waning fortunes, just read the “Wall Street Journal”:

“Tesla’s Fortunes Fall as Musk Rises in Trump World” CEO’s politics erode brand’s appeal among some core buyers of electric vehicles; ‘I used to idolize the guy’

We’ve skipped right past the nonviolent protests of the sixties to the activities of the Weathermen.

And things are much worse overall than they were in the sixties.

And if we can’t stop school shootings, how in the hell are we going to stop random acts of violence against Teslas…and who knows what else next.

People are sick and tired of their leaders. They’ve disappointed them again and again over decades. Do you think Democrats are going to trust and follow the mealy-mouthed politicians in D.C? Only those in the game take Kamala Harris’s run for California governor seriously. We’ve had enough of her, her inauthenticity, refusing to go on record and offend anybody, her word salad disappointing those who believe in progressive principles.

Ooh, the truth!

Losing your job has no political ideology. And it’s happening to those on both sides of the political spectrum.

Musk, et al, have lost control of the country. You want me to believe some inexperienced twentysomething knows more about my work than I do?

This is just the beginning…

~~~

Visit the archive: http://lefsetz.com/wordpress/

@Lefsetz http://www.twitter.com/lefsetz

–

If you would like to subscribe to the LefsetzLetter

~~~

Originally published by Bob Lefsetz in the March 8, 2025 at the Leftsetz Letter