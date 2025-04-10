10 Friday AM Reads

My end-of-week morning
train WFH reads:
• America Has Never Been Wealthier. Here’s Why It Doesn’t Feel That Way. A surge in U.S. wealth has been driven by stock and home values. But the gains are concentrated at the top, leaving others in a sour economic mood. (New York Times)
• Economic Tailwinds and Headwinds: The US economy is resistant to policy mistakes, and I’m still not currently on recession watch. However, I’m not sanguine. (Calculated Risk)
• China senses an opportunity in Trump’s cultural revolution: Policymakers in Beijing believe they will benefit from the destruction of America’s global credibility. (Financial Times)
• The Day Trump’s Tariffs Shook Wall Street and Corporate America: Markets tumble and executives scramble to grasp the scope and size of Trump’s trade barriers; ‘I almost couldn’t breathe.’ (Wall Street Journal) see also Trump Goes Crazy on Trade: “Liberation Day” is even worse than expected. (Paul Krugman) see also The Good News About Trump’s Tariffs: Authoritarian leaders are most dangerous when they’re popular. Wrecking the economy is unlikely to broaden Trump’s support. (The Atlantic)
• The Gen X Career Meltdown: it’s the end of work as we knew it and I feel… powerless to fight the technology that we pioneered nostalgic for a world that moved on without us after decades of paying our dues for a payday that never came …so yeah not exactly fine. (New York Times)
• The Paradox of Hard Work: Why do people enjoy doing difficult things? (The Atlantic)
• Inside arXiv—the Most Transformative Platform in All of Science: Modern science wouldn’t exist without the online research repository known as arXiv. Three decades in, its creator still can’t let it go. (Wired)
• With Shake Shack in First Class, Airline Food Is No Longer a Joke: The burger is just about mastered at 35,000 feet. The next big hurdle: crispy fries and avocado toast. (Businessweek)
• You should be setting rejection goals: Getting your dreams crushed can be surprisingly good for you. (Vox)
• A Fungi Pioneer’s Lifelong Work on Exhibit Mushrooms in 19th-century watercolors: The paintings of a self-taught female mycologist are featured at the New York State Museum. (New York Times)
Tariffs Will Especially Hurt the Developing World
Source: Bloomberg