10 Friday AM Reads

• The world’s hot new trade is “sell America” For decades, the world has invested in America. Now, a global moment of clarity threatens to redirect trillions of dollars of capital inflows and diminish the U.S. in the international economic order. The U.S. receives nearly $2 trillion each year in foreign capital inflows, according to government data — things like investments in businesses and bank lending, but also foreign investors buying U.S. stocks and bonds. (Axios)

• A Growing Share of New Yorkers Are Set to Receive — Not Buy — Their Homes: About a quarter of all Manhattan home sales in 2024 involved a trust, a preferred tool for passing on wealth. (Bloomberg) see also In 15 Years, 80,000 Homes in the New York Area May Be Lost to Flooding: The metro region’s housing shortage is acute. But by 2040, dozens of neighborhoods and suburbs are likely to have lost thousands of homes to floods, a new report found. (New York Times)

• Trump Has Added Risk to the Surest Bet in Global Finance: Shocked by Trump’s trade war, foreign investors are selling U.S. government bonds, long the world’s safe haven. (New York Times)

• Breaking Up is Hard to Do: It’ll Take More than Trump’s Trade War to Break the World’s Affection for Dollars. (Macroeconomic Policy Nexus)

• America’s Heartland Is Coming Back. Can the Recovery Last? Tariffs will threaten the region’s newfound prosperity, but its economic gains may prove surprisingly durable. (Barron’s)

• This Family Spent Years Chasing the Holy Grail of a 100% Roth Retirement Portfolio: Even those who aren’t all in are moving money into Roths because of volatile markets. Wall Street Journal)

• Why China Won’t Give In to Trump: Xi Jinping, like his American counterpart, needs to be the top dog. (The Atlantic) see also It’s Xi Jinping’s World, and Trump Is Just Living in It: As Donald Trump blows up the rules-based order, China is pulling ahead in the global battle for ideas. (Bloomberg)

• 10 Questions You Should Always Ask at Doctors’ Appointments: When you go to the doctor, you’re probably the one answering most of the questions. Yet it’s essential to make sure you’re asking plenty of your own. “We need to get someone to fund a bazillion-dollar PSA to tell people to be bolder when they talk to their doctors,” says Risa Arin, founder and CEO of XpertPatient, a patient education platform. “I see this over and over again: People aren’t asking any questions, never mind the right ones.” (Time)

• Scientists find ‘strongest evidence yet’ of life on distant planet. Scientists have found new but tentative evidence that a faraway world orbiting another star may be home to life. A Cambridge team studying the atmosphere of a planet called K2-18b has detected signs of molecules which on Earth are only produced by simple organisms. This is the second, and more promising, time chemicals associated with life have been detected in the planet’s atmosphere by Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). (BBC)

• In its sublime fourth season, ‘Hacks’ hits its stride: Uproarious and surprisingly poignant, Max’s Emmy darling hasn’t lost a step. (Washington Post)