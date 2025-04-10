10 Sunday Reads

Avert your eyes! My Sunday morning look at incompetency, corruption and policy failures:

• Traders Fear Global FX Market May Be Less Liquid Than It Appears: Currency heavyweights warn the fragmented, tech-driven modern market could be storing up trouble. (Bloomberg)

• The Confessions of Insurance Executives: Champagne for record profits. Being ordered to “execute some hostages.” Why four men quit and spoke out. (New York Magazine)

• The Mysterious Sinking of the Bayesian: The circumstances surrounding the deaths of British tycoon Mike Lynch, his daughter and five others on a luxury yacht are fraught with improbable coincidences. (News Line Magazine)

• Grok Is Rebelling Against Elon Musk, Daring Him to Shut It Down: The X-formerly-Twitter AI’s teenage era has started in earnest. (Futurism)

• Uncertainty Takes Hold in American Science: Questions reflect the breadth of the crisis unfolding across the scientific community in the U.S. Since January, the Trump administration has aggressively moved to unravel the federal support system that has sustained American science for nearly 80 years. There has been a barrage of executive directives over the past two months, including freezing billions in scientific funding, laying off workers across federal scientific agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Institutes of Health, and National Science Foundation (NSF), and attempts to limit and control what scientists say and how they say it. (Behavioral Scientist) see also American progress in peril: America has enjoyed decades of dominance in science and technology — plus the economic boom, medical advancements and global influence that come with it. Now, as the U.S.’s global lead is contested and competition for the world’s top talent gets stiffer, the Trump administration is disrupting the system that has propelled the country. (Axios)

• What Does MAGA Have Against Europe? You’ve heard about anti-Americanism. Welcome to anti-Europeanism. (Wall Street Journal)

• One Party’s Selling a Big Lie; the Other Can’t Sell the Truth: The GOP Built a Propaganda Empire. Democrats Built a Consultancy Firm. (The Hartmann Report) see also The Great Grovel: How Trump forced elite institutions to bend to his will: The lessons we can take from how easily institutions have folded to Trump’s remarkable revenge campaign. (Politico)

• An ‘Administrative Error’ Sends a Maryland Father to a Salvadoran Prison: The Trump administration says that it mistakenly deported an immigrant with protected status but that courts are powerless to order his return. (The Atlantic)

• US doctors describe three patient deaths that could have been prevented with abortion access in new study: Doctors in states with abortion bans say patients were not told of abortion care as option for fear of legal consequences. (The Guardian)

• ESPN’s Pat McAfee and others amplified a false rumor. A teenager’s life was ‘destroyed’. Five weeks ago, she was a first-year business major dating another Ole Miss student. Happy. Confident. Outgoing. Then her idyllic freshman experience was pierced on Feb. 25 when a spurious claim about her and her boyfriend’s father spread on YikYak, an anonymous message-based app popular among college students. It then gained traction on X and collided with the sports talk ecosystem to become a top trending topic that day. Many posts featured a picture of Cornett pulled from her Instagram account. (New York Times)