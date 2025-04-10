10 Tuesday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• Why Patience Matters During Market Stress: Trend investors have had a bumpy ride so far this year, but how does today compare with history? (Man Group)

• How Wall Street got Donald Trump wrong: Titans of finance and business are beginning to realise they misread the president’s second-term priorities. (Financial Times) see also Silicon Valley got Trump completely wrong: Three months into his presidency, Trump has delivered on many of the so-called tech right’s requests for regulatory relief. Yet, to the extent that their faction genuinely cares about maximizing American economic growth, technological progress, and global standing, their investment in Trump has been an utter disaster. (Vox)

• Don’t Buy Into This Easy Fix for Stock-Market Craziness: Be wary of alternative funds that cost too much, disclose too little and are higher risk than they sound. (Wall Street Journal)

• The Trump Family Is Going All-In on Crypto Projects, From Bitcoin Mining to Stablecoins: The Trump family has invested in various crypto projects, including nonfungible tokens, decentralized finance, stablecoins, Bitcoin mining, and memecoins, with paper gains approaching $1 billion. Summary by Bloomberg AI The family’s crypto investments have raised questions about potential conflicts of interest, given the administration’s sway over regulations, and have been met with mixed reactions from the crypto industry. (Bloomberg)

• They Are Hot, Upwardly Mobile Jobs. Here’s Why They Are So Hard to Fill. Some of the fastest-growing careers lie in middle-skill roles like sterilizing surgical tools, yet too few people know about them. (WSJ)

• I Quit My iPhone Two Years Ago. It Completely Changed My Life. This New “Dumbphone” Is a Lot Smarter Than It Looks Trading in a smartphone for something slower, quieter, and a little weirder changed how I live. Now that the Light Phone is evolving, so is my relationship with it. (Slate)

• Rules Of Thumb Vs. Rules Of Big Toe: Why personal pain is the best teacher. In the “stuff that I’ve figured out for myself” category live my Rules of Big Toe. I call them Rules of Big Toe because they’re lessons learned after stubbing my own toe, in a way I don’t want to repeat. Hopefully ever. Instead of a Rule of Thumb that relies on anyone else’s stress test, these Rules of Big Toe have been proven by me, and to me, through my own painful lessons (re” stubbings). (Cultish Creative)

• If Harvard, armor-plated by history and padded with funds, can’t beat Trump, no one can: The awe-inspiring might of the government is pitted against the might of the revered US university: let the fight begin. (The Guardian)

• What Happened To The Planet That Earth “Ate”? Maybe the real Theia is the Moon we made along the way. (IFL Science)

• The Slow Rise of Baseball’s Fastest Pitcher: With a fastball averaging 99.4 mph, Reds flamethrower Hunter Greene throws harder than any starter on record. It has made him the most dominant pitcher in baseball. (Wall Street Journal)