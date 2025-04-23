<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In their latest episode of the VALUE: After Hours Podcast, Tobias Carlisle, Jake Taylor, and Barry Ritholz discuss:

Barry Ritholtz: From Blogfather to Podcast Pro

How Not to Invest: The Making of Barry’s New Book

The Belfer Family Tragedy: Enron, Madoff, FTX

The Real Cost of Bernie Madoff: It Wasn’t the Money

Billion-Dollar Advisors, Underperforming Portfolios

Fiduciary Failures and the Problem with Finance

Panic Selling, Risk Off, and Behavioral Finance

High-Frequency Trading and The Vanguard Effect

Jake’s Veggies: Trophic Cascades and Tariff Lessons

Tariffs, Trump, and Market Reaction

The Book Tour continues…

Source:

After Hours (S07 E13): How *Not* to Invest with Barry Ritholtz

Johnny Hopkins

Acquirers Multiple, April 21, 2025