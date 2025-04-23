In their latest episode of the VALUE: After Hours Podcast, Tobias Carlisle, Jake Taylor, and Barry Ritholz discuss:
- Barry Ritholtz: From Blogfather to Podcast Pro
- How Not to Invest: The Making of Barry’s New Book
- The Belfer Family Tragedy: Enron, Madoff, FTX
- The Real Cost of Bernie Madoff: It Wasn’t the Money
- Billion-Dollar Advisors, Underperforming Portfolios
- Fiduciary Failures and the Problem with Finance
- Panic Selling, Risk Off, and Behavioral Finance
- High-Frequency Trading and The Vanguard Effect
- Jake’s Veggies: Trophic Cascades and Tariff Lessons
- Tariffs, Trump, and Market Reaction
The Book Tour continues…
After Hours (S07 E13): How *Not* to Invest with Barry Ritholtz
Johnny Hopkins
Acquirers Multiple, April 21, 2025