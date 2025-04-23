After Hours (S07 E13): How *Not* to Invest

In their latest episode of the VALUE: After Hours Podcast, Tobias Carlisle, Jake Taylor, and Barry Ritholz discuss:

  • Barry Ritholtz: From Blogfather to Podcast Pro
  • How Not to Invest: The Making of Barry’s New Book
  • The Belfer Family Tragedy: Enron, Madoff, FTX
  • The Real Cost of Bernie Madoff: It Wasn’t the Money
  • Billion-Dollar Advisors, Underperforming Portfolios
  • Fiduciary Failures and the Problem with Finance
  • Panic Selling, Risk Off, and Behavioral Finance
  • High-Frequency Trading and The Vanguard Effect
  • Jake’s Veggies: Trophic Cascades and Tariff Lessons
  • Tariffs, Trump, and Market Reaction

 

Source:
After Hours (S07 E13): How *Not* to Invest with Barry Ritholtz
Johnny Hopkins
Acquirers Multiple, April 21, 2025

 

