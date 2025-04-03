An Evening with Michael Lewis (April 7)

Take a break from the sell-off and plan a fun night for this Monday.

Join me on April 7th, 2025 at 7:30 pm for a special evening featuring New York Times bestselling author Michael Lewis, at Landmark Theater in Port Washington.

We will be discussing his latest book, plus all of his prior best sellers and films. A Q&A will follow. Everybody who comes gets a signed copy of the new book.

Here is a brief description:

Who works for the government and why does their work matter? An urgent and absorbing civics lesson from an all-star team of writers and storytellers. The government is a vast, complex system that Americans pay for, rebel against, rely upon, dismiss, and celebrate. It’s also our shared resource for addressing the biggest problems of society. And it’s made up of people, mostly unrecognized and uncelebrated, doing work that can be deeply consequential and beneficial to everyone. Michael Lewis invited his favorite writers to find someone doing an interesting job for the government and write about them in a special in-depth series for the Washington Post. The stories they found are unexpected, riveting, and inspiring, shining a spotlight on the essential behind-the-scenes work of exemplary federal employees. The vivid profiles in Who Is Government? blow up the stereotype of the irrelevant bureaucrat. They show how the essential business of government makes our lives possible, and how much it matters. Michael Lewis is the bestselling author of Liar’s Poker, Moneyball, The Blind Side, and Flash Boys. He lives in Berkeley, California, with his wife and three children. His podcast Against the Rules explores the figures in American life who rely on the public’s trust, whether in sports, in business, in the courtroom, or on TV.

