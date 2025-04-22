The Big Think: “Smart is good. Smart and lucky is better”

I had a great conversation with Eric Markowitz of The Big Think about HNTI. He focuses on all the right things:

“As Ritholtz puts it, “The book is ostensibly about investing. But if you strip it down to its most basic form, it’s about decision-making, judgment, and behavior.” He likens smart investing to participating in humanity’s progress — buying into the slow, compounding gains of innovation, from safer cars to better sneakers. But he also warns about the instincts that evolved to protect us — like our fear of uncertainty — which now work against us in the markets.”