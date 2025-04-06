Boxes & Lines

Fun conversation with a few of the fun folk over at IEX.

If you recognize that name, its because their founder, Brad Katsuyama was the focus of Michael Lewis’ “Flash Boys.” Brad was also a guest on MiB.

Here is the pod description:

Rather than presenting a traditional “how-to” manual, the book emphasizes what investors should not do, covering bad ideas, bad numbers, and bad behaviors. He joins Ronan and JR to break down everything from sketchy media advice to the famous bad trades of industry pros, why he believes market forecasts should be taken with a grain of salt, and why doing less might actually make you a better investor.

Sources:

Boxes and Lines’ “How Not to Invest” – with Barry Ritholtz

Audio on Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.